ALSO Holding AG: thirteenth consecutive dividend increase

+586% since 2011 (from CHF 0.70 to CHF 4.80)



The Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2024 approved an increase in the dividend by CHF 0.20 to CHF 4.80. The dividend will be paid out to shareholders from 27 March 27 2024.

All other proposals of the Board of Directors were ALSO endorsed by a large majority, the 2023 Annual Report was approved, and the actions of the Group Management Board and the members of the Board of Directors were ratified. Peter Athanas, Walter P.J. Droege, Ernest-W. Droege, Thomas Fürer, Frank Tanski and Gustavo Möller-Hergt have been confirmed for the coming year of office. With his confirmation as Chairman of the Board of Directors, the latter will continue to be responsible for the Group's strategy and development.

As part of the planned generational change and for an even stronger focus on sales, the Group Management Board was further expanded, as announced earlier this month. The newly formed team introduced itself to the shareholders during the Annual General Meeting.

"Over the past decade, ALSO has positioned itself as a leading technology provider that vendors and resellers prefer to work with. The reason for this is our ability to navigate complexity and drive innovation, while being deeply rooted in local markets. With the new team, we will continue the path of sustainable profitable growth for customers, shareholders and the company," explains Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 European countries and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 135,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,540 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries.

