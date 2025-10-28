Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
28.10.2025 11:03:00
Amazon Prepares to Cut Up to 30,000 Jobs This Week. Here's What the Company's Largest Layoff in History Could Mean for the Future.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) intends to slash as many as 30,000 corporate jobs, according to Reuters. The layoff announcements could come as early as Tuesday.Amazon is one of the largest employers in the U.S., with over 1.5 million employees. The job cuts will reportedly reduce the e-commerce and cloud computing giant's corporate headcount by nearly 10% and overall employee base by about 2%.Andy Jassy began working to shed costs soon after he became Amazon's chief executive officer in 2021. Prior to becoming CEO, he oversaw the company's fast-growing and highly profitable cloud infrastructure business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). After taking charge of the entire enterprise, Jassy quickly sought to instill financial discipline in the rest of Amazon's sprawling business empire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|ROUNDUP: Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.25
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich - Aktie legt nachbörslich kräftig zu (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.25
|Amazon shares jump 13% as AI powers fastest cloud growth in years (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|Ausblick: Amazon präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.25
|Gericht: Preiserhöhung für Prime-Kunden unwirksam (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.25
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)