WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

28.10.2025 11:03:00

Amazon Prepares to Cut Up to 30,000 Jobs This Week. Here's What the Company's Largest Layoff in History Could Mean for the Future.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) intends to slash as many as 30,000 corporate jobs, according to Reuters. The layoff announcements could come as early as Tuesday.Amazon is one of the largest employers in the U.S., with over 1.5 million employees. The job cuts will reportedly reduce the e-commerce and cloud computing giant's corporate headcount by nearly 10% and overall employee base by about 2%.Andy Jassy began working to shed costs soon after he became Amazon's chief executive officer in 2021. Prior to becoming CEO, he oversaw the company's fast-growing and highly profitable cloud infrastructure business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). After taking charge of the entire enterprise, Jassy quickly sought to instill financial discipline in the rest of Amazon's sprawling business empire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
