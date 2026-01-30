Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
30.01.2026 02:43:31
Amazon Reportedly In Talks For $50 Bln Investment In OpenAI
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is in discussions to invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter. The talks include expanding an agreement under which Amazon would provide computing power to the artificial intelligence startup. The potential deal could also involve Amazon using OpenAI's models, which power the ChatGPT chatbot, across its products and platforms, while employees may gain access to the technology for their work.
Reports also said OpenAI is seeking as much as $100 billion in new capital from investors to support its growth ambitions. The company is also preparing for an initial public offering in the fourth quarter of 2026, with executives privately expressing concern that rival Anthropic could move ahead with its own public listing first.
Amazon.com closed at $241.73, down $1.28 or 0.53%. In overnight trading at 8:40:23 PM EST, the stock slipped further to $239.05, reflecting a decline of $2.68 or 1.11%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
29.01.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Donnerstagssitzung in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|OpenAI in talks to raise $40bn in investments from Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft (Financial Times)
|
28.01.26
|Amazon schließt kassenlose Supermärkte (Spiegel Online)
|
28.01.26
|ROUNDUP: Amazon macht Mini-Supermärkte ohne Kassen dicht (dpa-AFX)
|
28.01.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|ROUNDUP: Amazon streicht weltweit 16.000 Arbeitsplätze (dpa-AFX)