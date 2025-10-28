Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
28.10.2025 06:00:12
Amazon Singapore Shares the Joy with 12 Days of Black Friday Deals and New Shopper Insights
|
With hundreds of thousands of deals from popular local and international brands such as Dyson, LEGO, Sennheiser and Beauty of Joseon, customers can enjoy great value and convenience at amazon.sg/blackfriday, whether they're shopping early for gifts or treating themselves ahead of the holidays.
Unwrapping Singapore's Latest Gifting Trends
To mark the start of the holiday season, new YouGov research, commissioned by Amazon Singapore, uncovers surprising trends reshaping how Singaporeans hunt for holiday deals and gifts.
The study identifies "Deal Optimizers" as Singapore's dominant online shopper persona. With 42% identifying as Deal Optimizers when shopping for themselves and 26% when buying for others, these savvy shoppers compare prices, stack vouchers, and strategically time purchases around major sale events. Generational differences are also apparent, with 58% of Gen Z shoppers preferring personalized gifts chosen specifically for the recipient – significantly higher than Millennials (39%). Instead, Millennials are leaning towards practical gifts (62%). This points to a growing emphasis on thoughtfulness among younger consumers, while Millennials prioritize functionality when selecting gifts.
Traditional gender roles in holiday shopping are evolving as well, with more men taking an active role in gifting. The research shows 45% of men plan gifts for their spouse or partner during sale events, almost twice as many as women (25%). Men also report spending more time deciding what to buy for their spouse and partner (47% vs. 25%), suggesting a more shared and thoughtful approach to gift-giving is emerging across different shopper demographics.
"Black Friday is one of the most exciting times of the year for Singapore shoppers, as it's the perfect moment to prepare for the holidays and save on everything from big-ticket gifts to everyday essentials," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon. "Our research shows that Singaporeans are shopping smarter and more intentionally this year, and Amazon is here to help them do just that, with great value, wide selection, and fast, trusted delivery that makes it easier to share the joy this festive season."
New Deals, Just In: Black Friday Sale Highlights
From thoughtful gifts to everyday must-haves, shoppers can expect exciting deals across every category, whether you love hunting for the best bargains, finishing your list in one go, picking up something special for yourself, or finding practical gifts that just make sense. For 12 days, Amazon Singapore will roll out hundreds of thousands of Black Friday deals running from 20 November to 1 December. *
Get the Most Out of Your Holiday Shopping on Amazon.sg
Amazon Singapore offers great value, a wide selection, and flexible delivery options to make holiday shopping easy – with even more perks for Prime members. Here's how to shop smarter this season:
The holidays are all about sharing joy, and with Amazon Prime, it's easier than ever to make every moment special. Members can shop, save, and stream with convenience and peace of mind – all in one great-value membership. New customers can start a 30-day free trial, and for just S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 a year, enjoy exclusive benefits this holiday season, from fast, free delivery on eligible items to endless entertainment with Prime Video and Prime Gaming.
Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore #BlackFridaySG
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.
News Source: Amazon Singapore
28/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Amazon-Aktie fester: Stellenabbau in der Verwaltung in großem Stil (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.25