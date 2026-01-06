AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
06.01.2026 07:40:41
AMD Launches Ryzen AI Embedded Processor Portfolio, Updated Mobile And Desktop Processors
(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced the launch of the AMD Ryzen AI Embedded processors, a new portfolio of embedded x86 processors designed to power AI-driven applications at the edge.
At CES 2026, AMD unveiled its latest generation of mobile and desktop processors with a view to expanding its client computing portfolio, bringing expanded AI capabilities, premium gaming performance, and commercial-ready features to more systems.
AMD introduced the new AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series for Copilot+ PCs, Ryzen AI Max+ processors for premium ultra-thin and light notebooks and small form-factor desktops. Further, the Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series enables AI acceleration, modern security, and enterprise-class manageability designed to meet the needs of todays business laptops.
The new P100 and X100 Series processors combine high-performance Zen 5 CPU cores for scalable x86 performance and deterministic control, an AMD RDNA 3.5 GPU for real-time visualization and graphics, and an AMD XDNA 2 NPU for low-power AI acceleration. They offer energy-efficient, low-latency AI on a single chip for immersive in-vehicle experiences, industrial automation and physical AI for autonomous systems.
The processors provide OEMs, tier-1 suppliers and system and software developers in automotive and industrial markets with high performance, efficient AI compute in a compact BGA (ball grid array) package for the most constrained embedded systems. These can be used in automotive digital cockpits and smart healthcare to physical AI for autonomous systems, including humanoid robotics, among others.
Salil Raje, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Embedded, said, "The Ryzen AI Embedded portfolio brings leadership CPU, GPU and NPU capabilities together in a single device, enabling smarter, more responsive automotive, industrial, and autonomous systems."
