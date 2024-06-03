AMD Unveils Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 Processors

(RTTNews) - At the recent Computex tech conference in Taipei, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) made a significant announcement, unveiling new AI chips aimed at strengthening its competitive position in the market, particularly against rivals such as Nvidia and Intel.

Lisa Su, the chair and CEO of AMD, took center stage during the keynote address to introduce the highly anticipated Ryzen AI 300 series designed for next-generation AI laptops, as well as the impressive Ryzen 9000 processors series tailored for desktops.

These cutting-edge chips, developed in collaboration with tech giant Microsoft, are set to power a new line of laptops featuring Microsoft's innovative AI chatbot Copilot. AMD has positioned the Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen 9000 series as the "world's fastest consumer PC processors" not only for gaming but also for content creation. Additionally, AMD revealed that these chips, along with the 5th-gen EPYC processors, will all be based on the latest Zen 5 architecture.

The Ryzen 9 9950X boasts an impressive 16 cores, 32 threads, 80MB of L2+L3 cache, and a rapid 5.7GHz boost clock speed. In comparison, the Ryzen 9 9900X offers 12 cores, 24 threads, and a commendable 5.6GHz boost speed, while also featuring a 50-watt lower TDP than its predecessor, the 7900X. Moving down the line, the Ryzen 7 9700X is equipped with eight cores, 16 threads, and an impressive 5.5GHz boost clock. Lastly, the Ryzen 5 9600X comes with six cores, 12 threads, and a maximum boost of 5.4GHz.

Furthermore, AMD also disclosed that the Ryzen 9000 Series processors are slated for launch in July 2024, offering high-performance options for both DIY customers and SI partners.