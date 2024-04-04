|
04.04.2024 13:09:06
AngioDynamics: FDA Clears AlphaVac F1885 System In Treatment Of Pulmonary Embolism
(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) announced the FDA has cleared the AlphaVac F1885 System for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. The expanded FDA indication allows for the utilization of the AlphaVac F1885 System for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company said the indication expands treatment options for patients with PE, reducing thrombus burden and improving right ventricular function.
The AlphaVac F1885 System is an emergent first-line device that is currently cleared for the removal of thromboemboli from the venous system and for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.
