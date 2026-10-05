PRO HOLDINGS Aktie
WKN DE: A42NQQ / ISIN: JP3833900008
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05.10.2026 08:00:49
Apple iPhone 18 Pro review: big changes for small differences
Longer battery life, better screen, upgraded Siri and new variable aperture camera in refreshed design from last year’s model
Apple’s smaller Pro iPhone gets the best kind of spec bump for 2026: longer battery life, faster chips and a fancy new variable aperture for the main camera.
The iPhone 18 Pro is one of a pair of slab phones launched alongside Apple’s first folding phone, the iPhone Duo, and is the cheapest of the new phones, with a regular iPhone 18 yet to be announced.
Screen: 6.3in Super Retina XDR (120Hz OLED) (460ppi)
Processor: Apple A20 Pro
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB
Operating system: iOS 27
Camera: 48MP + 48MP UW + 48MP 4x, 18MP front-facing
Connectivity: 5G, wifi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 6, Thread, USB-C, Satellite, UWB and GNSS
Water resistance: IP68 (6 metres for 30 mins)
Dimensions: 150 x 71.9 x 8.75mm
Weight: 211gContinue reading...
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