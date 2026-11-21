Applied Materials Aktie
WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051
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21.11.2026 15:55:02
Applied Materials vs. Nvidia: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The global semiconductor industry is undergoing a massive transformation driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. Choosing between Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) requires understanding whether you want to own the tools or the chips.
Applied Materials builds the specialized equipment and software used to manufacture semiconductors, making it a foundational player in the hardware supply chain. Nvidia designs the high-performance graphics processors and systems that power modern data centers. Both companies are central to the future of technology, but they offer different risk and reward profiles for investors.
Applied Materials provides materials engineering solutions and specialized equipment used to manufacture semiconductors and display screens. It serves a global customer base primarily among semiconductor stocks, including manufacturers of advanced logic and memory chips. In its latest annual report, the company noted that two major customers accounted for nearly 19% and 15% of net revenue, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.
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|Applied Materials Inc.
|275,45
|-10,70%
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