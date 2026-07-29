ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Partnership

ASMALLWORLD Takes Off with PeakJet This Summer



29.07.2026 / 10:28 CET/CEST





Zurich, 29.07.2026 - ASMALLWORLD AG announces a new partnership with PeakJet, further expanding its portfolio of premium travel partners and benefits for members. Through this collaboration, ASMALLWORLD members can now enjoy exclusive advantages with PeakJet, adding a new semi-private aviation offering to the ASMALLWORLD curated travel alliances.

The addition of PeakJet reflects ASMALLWORLD’s continued commitment to curating travel partnerships that combine convenience, quality and elevated service. PeakJet offers a new way to fly private, allowing travellers to book a single seat on scheduled semi-private flights rather than chartering an entire aircraft, bringing the private aviation experience within reach at a fraction of the usual cost.

“PeakJet brings an exciting new dimension to our partnership portfolio, offering members a more accessible and highly convenient way to experience private aviation,” said Zain Richardson, CEO of ASMALLWORLD. “This collaboration reflects our focus on partners that add real value and align with the way our members like to travel.”

“ASMALLWORLD members expect quality, convenience and genuine value from their travel partners, and that is exactly what PeakJet was designed to deliver” said Gianni Tronza, Co-Founder and CEO of Peak Plus AG.



PEAKJET PARTNERSHIP

PeakJet operates flights from Zurich’s General Aviation Center, enabling tarmac-to-tarmac travel without the queues and waiting times associated with commercial terminals. The company currently flies to Nice, Palma de Mallorca and Málaga, with additional European routes including Paris, Munich and Milan planned over the course of the year.

ASMALLWORLD members can enjoy the following PeakJet privileges:

20% off all PeakJet flights this summer when booking online.

The offer is valid for bookings made until 31 August 2026.

Access to seat-only fares from Zurich to Nice, Palma de Mallorca and Málaga, with no need to charter a full aircraft.

Direct tarmac access through Zurich’s General Aviation Center, allowing members to skip commercial terminal queues.

Access to future new European routes planned throughout the year, including Paris, Munich and Milan.

Member offer and full terms: https://www.asmallworld.com/privileges/1050

STRENGTHENING THE ASMALLWORLD OFFER

With PeakJet, ASMALLWORLD broadens its selection of high-end travel privileges with a benefit tailored to members who value time, comfort and ease of access. The partnership also reflects ASMALLWORLD’s continued emphasis on working with brands that bring a clear and differentiated advantage to its international community.

Alongside this new offering, ASMALLWORLD members enjoy a wide range of travel privileges spanning hotels, flights and ground services, including VIP hotel benefits such as room upgrades and hotel credit for spa and food and beverage, elite hotel status, airport lounge access via Priority Pass, elite rental car status with SIXT and invitations to exclusive events around the world.

THE ASMALLWORLD GROUP

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD private members’ community, the company operates a luxury travel platform that serves discerning travellers and industry partners. At its core, ASMALLWORLD is a trusted network for modern luxury travellers, offering a space to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of curated travel privileges.

ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive tailored travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 950 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers and access to exclusive launches to galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz. Beyond its members’ community, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations, fostering a like-minded global network and providing curated access to leading luxury travel benefits and lifestyle experiences.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world’s most admired hotels, offering the unique “ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” allowing customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost.

ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, operates as a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services, serving as a B2B partner to independent travel advisors while providing direct B2C experiences to its individual members.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 50 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels in providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

ASMALLWORLD Concierge, a bespoke lifestyle and travel concierge service offering tailored support, curated experiences and seamless arrangements for discerning members.

The World’s Finest Clubs, the world’s leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in affordable Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service.



For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asmallworld.com

CONTACT

ASMALLWORLD AG

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com



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Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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