QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
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20.09.2026 20:36:59
Astera Labs vs. Qualcomm: Which Semiconductor Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The semiconductor sector is currently defined by a tug-of-war between explosive artificial intelligence growth and established mobile dominance. Choosing between Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) requires weighing pure-play agility against diversified stability.
Astera Labs focuses on high-speed data center connectivity, serving as a critical link for hardware within the artificial intelligence revolution. Conversely, Qualcomm is a legacy titan that powers the global smartphone ecosystem while expanding into automotive technology. Both companies are central to the technology landscape, but they offer vastly different risk profiles for your 2026 strategy.
Astera Labs develops connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure. It serves hyperscalers through its Intelligent Connectivity Platform, focusing on PCIe and Ethernet technologies. One end customer accounted for over 70% of revenue in 2025, while the top three represented roughly 86%. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. Its partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) remains a key driver for its Scorpio switch products. The company's focus on semiconductor stocks specializing in AI connectivity distinguishes it from more general-purpose chipmakers.
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