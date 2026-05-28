Autodesk Aktie

Autodesk für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869964 / ISIN: US0527691069

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28.05.2026 22:07:10

Autodesk Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $491 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $1.93 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $491 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.32 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.93 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.10 To $ 3.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.005 B To $ 2.015 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.40 To $ 12.65 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.115 B To $ 8.215 B

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