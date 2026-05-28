Autodesk Aktie
WKN: 869964 / ISIN: US0527691069
|
28.05.2026 22:07:10
Autodesk Inc. Q1 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $491 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.99 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $1.93 billion from $1.63 billion last year.
Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $491 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.32 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.93 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.10 To $ 3.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.005 B To $ 2.015 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.40 To $ 12.65 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.115 B To $ 8.215 B
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Autodesk Inc.
|
20:04
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Börse New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Freitagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16:01