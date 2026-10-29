Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
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29.10.2026 06:00:15
Avolta delivers accelerating quarterly growth and margin progression in Q3
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Avolta AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) reported an encouragingly resilient 9M 2026 with IFRS turnover of CHF 10,663m and operating profit of CHF 882m. Organic growth accelerated in Q3, while profitability continued to increase as major new operations ramped up and commercial initiatives gained traction. Avolta confirms its medium-term outlook.
HIGHLIGHTS:
CORE1
Shareholder value creation in line with Avolta’s capital allocation policy
Medium-term outlook confirmed
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Over the quarter, Avolta continued to execute its proven growth strategy, completing its investments in DFS Okinawa and Penha Duty Free in early Q3 2026 and securing contract extensions and new market entries across key locations in Europe Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific.
OUTLOOK
Avolta confirms its medium-term targets of 5%-7% organic growth p.a., +20-40bps of annual CORE EBITDA margin improvement and +100-150bps of annual EFCF conversion improvement. Based on current exchange rates, currency translation is expected to have an approximately 2% negative impact on reported 2026 turnover versus 2025.
Q3 AND 9M 2026 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES
CORE GROWTH COMPONENTS
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE
IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION
1Refer to APM section in H1 Financial Report 2026 (page 23-28) for the reconciliation of the IFRS and CORE profit and loss statement
For further information:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2424222
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2424222 29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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