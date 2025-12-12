Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Award-Winning Liver PET Tracer Highlights the Strength of Our Innovation Portfolio



12.12.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST



Zurich, 12th of December 2025: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX:XLS) is pleased to announce that DAZAmed, the world’s first liver-specific PET tracer, developed in strategic cooperation between Xlife Sciences portfolio companies x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH and inflamed pharma GmbH together with Jena University Hospital, has been awarded first place in the 2025 Lothar Späth Award. This distinction underscores both the scientific merit and the commercial potential of DAZAmed. The tracer represents a breakthrough in nuclear medicine by enabling highly precise PET/CT imaging of liver diseases and biliary structures. Xlife Sciences recognized the potential of DAZAmed early on and guided the project by the inventors Prof. Dr. Martin Freesmeyer and Dr. Julia Greiser from an academic discovery to clinical readiness: inflamed pharma GmbH established GMP-compliant manufacturing and formulation of the precursor. The x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH drove technical development and translation toward clinical use. This progress demonstrates our ability to identify high-value innovations early, connect the right expertise and drive them efficiently toward market readiness. The Lothar Späth Award honors the Jena research team and validates the strength of our collaborative model between academia, start-ups and industry. With DAZAmed, a new era in liver and bile duct diagnostics has already begun. Xlife Sciences AG will continue to actively support its way to commercialization. It reflects the Xlife Sciences model: we don’t just support innovation, we connect the right expertise, accelerate development and help groundbreaking ideas reach patients. Financial calendar Annual Report 2025 28 April 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting 2026 26 June 2026 Half-Year Report 2026 24 September 2026 Contact

Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX:XLS)



Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit https://www.xlifesciences.ch About inflamed pharma GmbH



inflamed pharma GmbH, based in Jena, specializes in solving solubility problems in drug development. Using its JenClutec technology, the company increases the water solubility and membrane permeability of active ingredients by up to 100,000-fold. This enables higher bioavailability, fewer side effects, and new patent options. The platform is GMP-tested and has already been successfully applied to more than 20 active substances. Projects include ProcCluster®, DAZAmed, and TaxoCluster, which offer innovative approaches for pharmaceutical applications. For more information, visit https://inflamedpharma.com/ About x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH



x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH conducts research on diagnostic technologies for use in nuclear medicine. The company is developing a liver-specific radiotracer for positron emission tomography (PET) diagnostics. Its applicability has been demonstrated in animal studies, and preclinical trials are currently being completed. More information at: http://dazamed.com Disclaimer



Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

