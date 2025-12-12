Xlife Sciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK6Z / ISIN: CH0461929603
|
12.12.2025 08:30:13
Award-Winning Liver PET Tracer Highlights the Strength of Our Innovation Portfolio
|
Xlife Sciences AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Zurich, 12th of December 2025: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX:XLS) is pleased to announce that DAZAmed, the world’s first liver-specific PET tracer, developed in strategic cooperation between Xlife Sciences portfolio companies x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH and inflamed pharma GmbH together with Jena University Hospital, has been awarded first place in the 2025 Lothar Späth Award. This distinction underscores both the scientific merit and the commercial potential of DAZAmed. The tracer represents a breakthrough in nuclear medicine by enabling highly precise PET/CT imaging of liver diseases and biliary structures.
Xlife Sciences recognized the potential of DAZAmed early on and guided the project by the inventors Prof. Dr. Martin Freesmeyer and Dr. Julia Greiser from an academic discovery to clinical readiness: inflamed pharma GmbH established GMP-compliant manufacturing and formulation of the precursor. The x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH drove technical development and translation toward clinical use.
This progress demonstrates our ability to identify high-value innovations early, connect the right expertise and drive them efficiently toward market readiness. The Lothar Späth Award honors the Jena research team and validates the strength of our collaborative model between academia, start-ups and industry.
With DAZAmed, a new era in liver and bile duct diagnostics has already begun. Xlife Sciences AG will continue to actively support its way to commercialization. It reflects the Xlife Sciences model: we don’t just support innovation, we connect the right expertise, accelerate development and help groundbreaking ideas reach patients.
