Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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21.03.2026 13:06:00
Better AI Stock: Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms
It looks like the next big technological shift is underway. Artificial intelligence (AI) has kicked off a gold rush. And companies looking to be leaders in this area have no intention of slowing down.These are exactly the strategies that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are deploying. Combined, they plan to spend $305 billion (at the midpoints of their forecasts) on capital expenditures (capex) just in 2026. Both businesses are going all in on AI.But which is the better AI stock to buy and hold with a five-year time horizon?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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