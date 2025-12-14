Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
14.12.2025 22:15:00
Better (Almost) $4 Trillion AI Stock to Buy Now: Microsoft or Alphabet
Both Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) continue to grow as they solidify their positions in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Amid a recent surge, Alphabet's market cap has reached almost $3.9 trillion, while Microsoft's has pulled back slightly to $3.6 trillion.What's unusual is that the Google parent was substantially smaller than the software giant until recently, when Alphabet pulled ahead. Considering that surge by Alphabet, is it the better investment among multitrillion-dollar companies in the AI realm, or should investors stick with Microsoft?Microsoft has long been a leading cloud company, but it stood out in the AI race because early on it took what is now a 27% ownership stake in OpenAI. Thus, upon the release of GPT-4, that partnership appeared to put Microsoft stock in a strong position as the frenzy around generative AI began to take hold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
