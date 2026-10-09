QUALCOMM Aktie

QUALCOMM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.10.2026 21:00:06

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: ASML vs. QUALCOMM

As the race for faster, more efficient chips accelerates, should you prioritize the machinery that builds them or the processors that power them? Choosing between ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a key decision for investors.

ASML provides the critical lithography equipment necessary for manufacturing advanced chips, while Qualcomm designs the wireless and AI-driven processors used in smartphones and data centers. These two industry titans offer different ways to benefit from the ongoing global demand for high-performance computing.

ASML operates as the sole provider of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which are required to print the tiny circuits found in the most powerful AI chips available from semiconductor companies today. The enterprise sells these massive, multi-million-dollar systems to the world's leading chip manufacturers. Because it is the only company capable of producing this specific technology, ASML occupies a vital and virtually untouchable position in the global electronics supply chain.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ASML NV

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASML NV 1 591,60 0,98% ASML NV
QUALCOMM Inc. 156,64 -0,08% QUALCOMM Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich fester -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzten zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen