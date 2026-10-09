QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
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09.10.2026 21:00:06
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: ASML vs. QUALCOMM
As the race for faster, more efficient chips accelerates, should you prioritize the machinery that builds them or the processors that power them? Choosing between ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a key decision for investors.
ASML provides the critical lithography equipment necessary for manufacturing advanced chips, while Qualcomm designs the wireless and AI-driven processors used in smartphones and data centers. These two industry titans offer different ways to benefit from the ongoing global demand for high-performance computing.
ASML operates as the sole provider of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which are required to print the tiny circuits found in the most powerful AI chips available from semiconductor companies today. The enterprise sells these massive, multi-million-dollar systems to the world's leading chip manufacturers. Because it is the only company capable of producing this specific technology, ASML occupies a vital and virtually untouchable position in the global electronics supply chain.
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Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASML NV
|1 591,60
|0,98%
|QUALCOMM Inc.
|156,64
|-0,08%
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