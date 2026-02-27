NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
27.02.2026 22:05:00
Better Energy Stock: PlugPower vs. NextEra Energy
Hydrogen power is an interesting solution to the power problems created by artificial intelligence (AI). Hydrogen is the single most common element in the universe, and it can be extracted from seawater through a process called electrolysis.When run through a hydrogen fuel cell, the element generates electricity and the only emission, if you can even call it that, is water. And one of the leading companies in the hydrogen space is PlugPower (NASDAQ: PLUG).But is it the energy stock to add to your portfolio today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
