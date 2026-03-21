Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
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21.03.2026 06:05:00
Better Industrial Stock: Ford vs. Ferrari
This year hasn't been the best for Ford (NYSE: F) and Ferrari (NYSE: RACE). The Detroit auto stock has seen its share price tank 10% (as of March 18) in 2026. The Italian brand is in the same lane, as its shares are down 11%.Shares in both businesses are currently trading well below their peak prices, so this should prompt opportunistic investors to take a closer look under the hood. Is Ford or Ferrari the better industrial stock to buy right now?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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