Billionaire Bill Gates Has 60% of His Foundation's $37 Billion Portfolio Invested in Noticeably Non-Tech Stocks Heading Into 2026
Bill Gates built his fortune through Microsoft, one of the world's largest tech companies. He and co-founder Paul Allen got in on the ground floor of the personal computing revolution and amassed fortunes as their company's value rose in tandem with the boom in PCs in the 1980s and 1990s. Gates became the world's first centibillionaire (a net worth of $100 billion) in 1999, nearly two decades before anyone else would reach that level of wealth.Today, Gates is still worth about $100 billion, despite Microsoft's value skyrocketing about sixfold from its peak in 1999. That's because he's turned his attention to his foundation, where he plans to give away 99% of his remaining wealth over the next 20 years. Gates has historically donated his Microsoft shares to the foundation, but the foundation trust's portfolio has sold off those shares while remaining heavily invested in some noticeably non-tech names. In fact, about 60% of the trust's portfolio is invested in three mostly low-tech companies, following the investment managers' sale of about two-thirds of its Microsoft shares last quarter. Here's where the Gates Foundation is investing today.
|03.12.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.25
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.11.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
