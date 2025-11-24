Biogen Aktie
WKN: 789617 / ISIN: US09062X1037
|
24.11.2025 14:04:13
Biogen, Dayra Therapeutics Partner To Develop Oral Macrocyclic Peptides For Immunological Diseases
(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said Monday that it has entered into a partnership with Dayra Therapeutics to discover and develop oral macrocyclic peptides for immunological conditions.
Under the collaboration, the companies will jointly identify, validate and optimize oral macrocycle candidates for high-priority immunological targets. Biogen will be responsible for advancing selected molecules through further development and potential commercialization, including manufacturing.
Dayra Therapeutics will receive a $50 million upfront payment, and Biogen will have the option to acquire development candidates for additional payments per program. Dayra may also receive milestone payments tied to progress on each program. Biogen said the upfront payment was included in its updated 2025 guidance issued in October.
Biogen shares rose more than 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $175.30 on Friday, up 4.23%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biogen Incmehr Nachrichten
|
20.11.25
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.25
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.25