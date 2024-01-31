|
31.01.2024 14:29:25
Biogen Decides To Discontinue Development Of Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm
(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Wednesday said it has decided to discontinue the development and commercialization of Aduhelm 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use and will terminate the ENVISION study intended to verify the clinical benefit of Aduhelm in participants with early Alzheimer's Disease (AD).
This decision is not related to any safety or efficacy concerns, Biogen noted.
The company said this part of its reprioritization of resources in Alzheimer's disease (AD), an area where it expects to drive near and long-term growth.
Biogen said it plans to channelize resources allocated to Aduhelm to advance Leqembi, which was approved for the treatment of AD in January this year, and to develop new treatment modalities.
A large portion of the resources released resulting from termination of the Aduhelm program will be redeployed in Biogen's AD franchise, the company said in a statement.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biogen Incmehr Nachrichten
|
31.01.24
|Biogen-Aktie klettert: Biogen beendet Forschung an umstrittenem Alzheimer-Wirkstoff (dpa-AFX)
|
29.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Biogen-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Biogen von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Biogen mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Biogen-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Biogen von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Biogen-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Biogen-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)