Biomarin Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN: 924801 / ISIN: US09061G1013
|
27.10.2025 21:34:14
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Posts Q3 Loss
(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $31 million or $0.16 per share, compared to net income of $106 million in the same period last year.
Loss per share for the quarter was $0.16 compared to earnings per share of $0.55 in the same period last year.
Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical reported adjusted earnings of $22 million or $0.12 per share for the period.
Revenues for the quarter were $776 million, up from $746 million in the same period last year.
Looking forward, Biomarin revised its outlook for the full year 2026. The company now expects revenues of $3.150 to $3.200 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.
Previously, the company expected revenues of $3.125 to $3.200 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.40 to $4.55 per share.
