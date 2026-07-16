BlackBerry Aktie
WKN DE: A1W2YK / ISIN: CA09228F1036
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16.07.2026 10:32:00
BlackBerry: The Push Into Physical AI Is Transformative
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) has reinvented itself from a smartphone company to a key player in physical AI -- AI that interacts with the physical world -- and the stock's 180% year-to-date surge through July 13 isn't a meme rally like its brief moment in 2021. BlackBerry's QNX software helps robots interact with the world safely and effectively. That's a critical feature for autonomous vehicles, drones, and humanoid robots.The company has been securing partnerships and agreements with Nvidia, BMW, and the federal government. That's just the beginning, which makes now the right time to assess BlackBerry's long-term potential for investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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