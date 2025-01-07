Board Changes

07.01.2025 08:00:14

easyJet plc (EZJ)
07-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

7 January 2025

easyJet plc

(‘easyJet’ or the ‘Company’)

easyJet announces that Moni Mannings OBE, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, has informed the Board that she will not be seeking re-election at the Company’s next AGM, being held on 13 February 2025, to allow more time for her other commitments. Sue Clark, Senior Independent Director, will succeed Moni as Chair of the Remuneration Committee at the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board is also pleased to announce that Julie Chakraverty will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Finance and Safety & Operational Readiness Committees with effect from 27 January 2025.

Julie is currently Senior Independent Director at NCC Group plc and a Non-Executive Director of AJ Bell plc and Starling Bank Limited. She brings 30 years of financial services and technology leadership experience, having served on the boards of listed global banks, insurers, and investment companies, whilst successfully founding Rungway Limited, an employee engagement and mentoring platform. During her executive career, Julie worked at JP Morgan Chase and held several global leadership positions at UBS Investment Bank, where she created an award winning portfolio risk management platform. Julie previously served as Senior Independent Director and Risk Committee Chair at Aberdeen Asset Management plc (now abrdn plc) and as a Non-Executive Director of Santander UK plc, Amlin plc, and Spirit Pub Company plc (now Greene King). 

Sir Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented:

"I would like to thank Moni for her significant contribution to the Board during her tenure, and on behalf of the Board wish her well for the future.

I am also very pleased to welcome Julie to easyJet. Her strong financial services and technology leadership experience will be valuable as we continue to focus on driving long-term shareholder value. I look forward to her joining the Board.”

For further details please contact easyJet plc: 

 

Institutional investors and analysts

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0)7971 592 373

 

Media

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Harry Cameron

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Olivia Peters

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

 

 

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

 

Notes:

  • The Nominations Committee led the recruitment process for Julie Chakraverty on behalf of the Board. 
  • For the purpose of UK Listing Rule 6.4.8, Julie Chakraverty serves as a director of NCC Group plc and AJ Bell plc. There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8.

 

 


ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
