Bureau Veritas Aktie
WKN DE: A0M45W / ISIN: FR0006174348
|
25.11.2026 16:45:22
Bureau Veritas Denies Discussions With Advent Amid Takeover Speculation
(RTTNews) - Bureau Veritas SA (BVI), a French testing, inspection and certification company, said Wednesday that it is not engaged in discussions with private equity firm Advent International, responding to recent media reports that Advent was considering a potential takeover bid.
"Bureau Veritas wishes to clarify that it is not engaged in discussions with private equity firm Advent," the company said in a statement. It added that, as a matter of policy, it does not comment on market rumors.
Earlier reports, citing Bloomberg, said Advent was exploring a possible offer for Bureau Veritas and could consider carving out selected assets as part of a potential transaction. The discussions were reportedly at an early stage and might not lead to a deal.
The speculation comes amid renewed deal interest in the testing and certification sector. Bureau Veritas previously attracted interest from Switzerland-based SGS, which ended discussions in January 2025 over a potential merger.
Bureau Veritas reported third-quarter revenue of 1.57 billion euros, up 10.1 percent year over year, and maintained its 2026 outlook for mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bureau Veritas SA
Analysen zu Bureau Veritas SA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bureau Veritas SA
|32,00
|-0,56%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street bleibt an Thanksgiving geschlossen -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich im Handel am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen bleiben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. In Asien waren am Donnerstag überwiegend positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.