(RTTNews) - Bureau Veritas SA (BVI), a French testing, inspection and certification company, said Wednesday that it is not engaged in discussions with private equity firm Advent International, responding to recent media reports that Advent was considering a potential takeover bid.

"Bureau Veritas wishes to clarify that it is not engaged in discussions with private equity firm Advent," the company said in a statement. It added that, as a matter of policy, it does not comment on market rumors.

Earlier reports, citing Bloomberg, said Advent was exploring a possible offer for Bureau Veritas and could consider carving out selected assets as part of a potential transaction. The discussions were reportedly at an early stage and might not lead to a deal.

The speculation comes amid renewed deal interest in the testing and certification sector. Bureau Veritas previously attracted interest from Switzerland-based SGS, which ended discussions in January 2025 over a potential merger.

Bureau Veritas reported third-quarter revenue of 1.57 billion euros, up 10.1 percent year over year, and maintained its 2026 outlook for mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth.