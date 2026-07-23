Bystronic Aktie

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WKN DE: A117LR / ISIN: CH0244017502

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23.07.2026 06:30:06

Bystronic accelerates transformation amid structural market changes

Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Bystronic accelerates transformation amid structural market changes

23-Jul-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Order intake increased year on year, driven by growth in the core business and supported by Bystronic Rofin
  • Positive contribution from Bystronic Rofin, supported by strong demand in the semiconductor and medical technology markets

 

 

KPIs

CHF million

H1 2026

H1 2025

in %

in % CER1

  
 

Order intake

337.7

309.4

9.2

15.7

  
 

Order backlog

307.7

229.6

34.0

 

  
 

Net sales

302.9

304.6

(0.6)

5.4

  
 

Operating results (EBIT)

(23.4)

(7.9)

 

 

  
 

as % of net sales

(7.7)

(2.6)

 

 

  
 

Net half-year result

(25.4)

(12.9)

 

 

  
 

Earnings per class A registered share in CHF

(12.29)

(6.22)

 

 

  
 

Operating free cash flow

(56.6)

(23.2)

 

 

  
 

Average number of full-time equivalents

3,064

2,940

 

 

  

 1 at constant exchange rates

 
             

Zurich, July 23, 2026 – Continued geopolitical uncertainty, weak economic conditions and cautious customer investment behavior in Bystronic’s end markets affected business performance in the first half of 2026.

 

Order intake amounted to CHF 337.7 million (H1 2025: CHF 309.4 million) an increase of 9.2% compared to the prior-year period (15.7% at constant exchange rates; organic: 3.8%). The improvement reflects stronger underlying order intake in the core business, complemented by the contribution from Bystronic Rofin.

 

Net sales reached CHF 302.9 million (H1 2025: CHF 304.6 million) and remained stable compared to the prior-year period. At constant exchange rates, net sales increased by 5.4% (organic: -6.9%).

 

Following a weak first quarter, net sales stabilized at the prior-year level in the second quarter. However, this improvement was not sufficient to offset the first-quarter performance.

 

Business development

Business development varied by region. EMEA and China recorded higher net sales compared to the prior-year period. In the second quarter, all regions achieved higher net sales than in the first quarter.

 

Manufacturing is undergoing a structural transformation from single-machine production toward integrated manufacturing solutions. Customers increasingly invest in connected technologies that combine machines, automation, software and services to improve productivity, flexibility and resilience. These larger projects typically involve longer planning and implementation cycles, resulting in a slower conversion of order backlog into net sales.

 

At the same time, attractive long-term growth opportunities continue to emerge in industries such as data centers, electrification and advanced manufacturing. Bystronic Rofin benefited from favorable trends in the semiconductor and medical technology industries, while demand for Bystronic’s advanced bending cell solutions remained solid. The Service Division stabilized and contributed positively to the Group's performance.

 

These developments reinforce Bystronic's strategic transition and continued investment in integrated manufacturing solutions, strengthening the Group's ability to capture long-term growth opportunities. The company is accelerating its transformation efforts to advance project execution capabilities and better align the organization with the growing demand for fully automated and flexible manufacturing solutions.

 

Domenico Iacovelli, CEO of Bystronic, says: “We are accelerating our transformation to capture the growing demand for integrated manufacturing solutions and strengthen our execution capabilities. At the same time, Bystronic Rofin is already delivering positive contributions and expanding our presence in attractive growth markets."

 

Profitability and cash flow

EBIT amounted to CHF -23.4 million in the first half of 2026, primarily driven by the weak first-quarter result. Bystronic Rofin contributed positively to the operating result.

 

Operating free cash flow amounted to CHF -56.6 million. This was primarily attributable to the operating result and higher net working capital. Inventories increased due to material purchases and dedicated system builds to support the strong order backlog. This was partly offset by higher customer advance payments. Trade receivables were impacted by outstanding committed payments relating to Bystronic Rofin from its former owner.

 

Bystronic Rofin makes positive contribution

Bystronic Rofin continued to develop positively and contributed to both net sales and profitability during the reporting period, exceeding our expectations. The business is supported by favorable long-term trends in the semiconductor and medical technology industries. Integration activities progressed according to plan.

 

Overall, the new business unit Bystronic Rofin contributed order intake of CHF 35.5 million and net sales of CHF 35.8 million over five months.

 

Outlook

Bystronic confirms the outlook communicated in June 2026. Net sales are expected to exceed the prior-year level, primarily driven by Bystronic Rofin, while profitability is not expected to improve compared to the previous year.

 

Conference 
CEO Domenico Iacovelli and CFO Javier Perez will present the results today, Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 11:00 am MET in a teleconference in English. The webcast is available here or under “Presentations” on our website.


Appendix
The half-year report 2026 is available for download on our website.

 


For queries:

Chief Financial Officer
Javier Perez
Mobile +41 79 786 03 52
investor@bystronic.com

 

Media Relations
Michael Präger
Mobile +41 79 870 01 43
michael.praeger@bystronic.com

 

About Bystronic
 

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.

 

Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.

 

 

Disclaimer
 

This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic’s ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, tariff increases by the US Administration and countermeasures by other countries, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of geopolitical tensions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bystronic AG
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 79 637 46 33
E-mail: investor@bystronic.com
Internet: ir.bystronic.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 529900OG85OX10GRW920
EQS News ID: 2370210

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2370210  23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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