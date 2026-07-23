Bystronic Aktie
WKN DE: A117LR / ISIN: CH0244017502
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23.07.2026 06:30:06
Bystronic accelerates transformation amid structural market changes
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Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Zurich, July 23, 2026 – Continued geopolitical uncertainty, weak economic conditions and cautious customer investment behavior in Bystronic’s end markets affected business performance in the first half of 2026.
Order intake amounted to CHF 337.7 million (H1 2025: CHF 309.4 million) an increase of 9.2% compared to the prior-year period (15.7% at constant exchange rates; organic: 3.8%). The improvement reflects stronger underlying order intake in the core business, complemented by the contribution from Bystronic Rofin.
Net sales reached CHF 302.9 million (H1 2025: CHF 304.6 million) and remained stable compared to the prior-year period. At constant exchange rates, net sales increased by 5.4% (organic: -6.9%).
Following a weak first quarter, net sales stabilized at the prior-year level in the second quarter. However, this improvement was not sufficient to offset the first-quarter performance.
Business development
Business development varied by region. EMEA and China recorded higher net sales compared to the prior-year period. In the second quarter, all regions achieved higher net sales than in the first quarter.
Manufacturing is undergoing a structural transformation from single-machine production toward integrated manufacturing solutions. Customers increasingly invest in connected technologies that combine machines, automation, software and services to improve productivity, flexibility and resilience. These larger projects typically involve longer planning and implementation cycles, resulting in a slower conversion of order backlog into net sales.
At the same time, attractive long-term growth opportunities continue to emerge in industries such as data centers, electrification and advanced manufacturing. Bystronic Rofin benefited from favorable trends in the semiconductor and medical technology industries, while demand for Bystronic’s advanced bending cell solutions remained solid. The Service Division stabilized and contributed positively to the Group's performance.
These developments reinforce Bystronic's strategic transition and continued investment in integrated manufacturing solutions, strengthening the Group's ability to capture long-term growth opportunities. The company is accelerating its transformation efforts to advance project execution capabilities and better align the organization with the growing demand for fully automated and flexible manufacturing solutions.
Domenico Iacovelli, CEO of Bystronic, says: “We are accelerating our transformation to capture the growing demand for integrated manufacturing solutions and strengthen our execution capabilities. At the same time, Bystronic Rofin is already delivering positive contributions and expanding our presence in attractive growth markets."
Profitability and cash flow
EBIT amounted to CHF -23.4 million in the first half of 2026, primarily driven by the weak first-quarter result. Bystronic Rofin contributed positively to the operating result.
Operating free cash flow amounted to CHF -56.6 million. This was primarily attributable to the operating result and higher net working capital. Inventories increased due to material purchases and dedicated system builds to support the strong order backlog. This was partly offset by higher customer advance payments. Trade receivables were impacted by outstanding committed payments relating to Bystronic Rofin from its former owner.
Bystronic Rofin makes positive contribution
Bystronic Rofin continued to develop positively and contributed to both net sales and profitability during the reporting period, exceeding our expectations. The business is supported by favorable long-term trends in the semiconductor and medical technology industries. Integration activities progressed according to plan.
Overall, the new business unit Bystronic Rofin contributed order intake of CHF 35.5 million and net sales of CHF 35.8 million over five months.
Outlook
Bystronic confirms the outlook communicated in June 2026. Net sales are expected to exceed the prior-year level, primarily driven by Bystronic Rofin, while profitability is not expected to improve compared to the previous year.
Conference
Chief Financial Officer
Media Relations
About Bystronic
Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.
Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.
Disclaimer
This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic’s ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, tariff increases by the US Administration and countermeasures by other countries, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of geopolitical tensions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bystronic AG
|Giesshübelstrasse 45
|8045 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 79 637 46 33
|E-mail:
|investor@bystronic.com
|Internet:
|ir.bystronic.com
|ISIN:
|CH0244017502
|Valor:
|A117LR
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900OG85OX10GRW920
|EQS News ID:
|2370210
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2370210 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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