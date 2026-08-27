Bystronic expands automation portfolio through Isochronic partnership

Strengthens Bystronic’s automation portfolio with robotics and software

Enables greater customer productivity and flexibility

Isochronic to continue under its own name



Zurich, August 27, 2026 – Bystronic today announces it has entered into an agreement to acquire Isochronic AG, a Swiss automation technology company specializing in high-speed robotic sorting systems and software for sheet metal processing. Isochronic will continue to operate under its own name.

The acquisition strengthens Bystronic's automation portfolio and supports the company's strategy to deliver integrated manufacturing solutions that increase customer productivity, flexibility and efficiency.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered near Lausanne, Switzerland, Isochronic develops advanced simultaneous pick-and-place robotics for automated material handling and sorting. The company's technology combines innovative robotic kinematics with a proprietary software platform. Together they enable high-speed, heavy-duty sorting for laser cutting applications.

Isochronic's technology expands Bystronic's capabilities in automated sorting across a wide range of sheet formats while adding modern software architecture and robotics expertise. Bystronic’s industrial expertise and global reach will support the further development and broader deployment of Isochronic’s technology. The combination will accelerate the development of next-generation automation solutions and further enhance Bystronic's offering for customers seeking highly automated production environments.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Isochronic, and their innovative technology perfectly complements our automation portfolio," says Domenico Iacovelli, CEO of Bystronic. "Their expertise in high-speed robotic sorting and software development will strengthen our ability to deliver integrated manufacturing solutions that create measurable value for our customers."

"We are excited about this next step with Bystronic," says Armin Haller, CEO of Isochronic. "Our teams share the same passion for innovation and customer success. Together, we will be able to further develop our technology, accelerate innovation and make our automation solutions available to an even broader customer base."

As part of the acquisition, Bystronic acquires the rights to Isochronic’s proprietary software and technology, enabling the further development and integration of the technology within Bystronic’s automation portfolio.

Questions

Chief Financial Officer

Javier Perez

Mobile +41 79 786 03 52

investor@bystronic.com

Media Relations

Michael Präger

Mobile +41 79 870 01 43

michael.praeger@bystronic.com

About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.

Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.

About Isochronic

Isochronic AG is a Swiss automation technology company headquartered near Lausanne. Founded in 2020, the company develops software-driven simultaneous pick-and-place robotic systems for automated material handling and sorting in sheet metal processing. Its modular automation solutions combine proprietary robotics technology with an in-house developed software platform to enable high-performance, flexible and scalable manufacturing automation.

Disclaimer

This media release has been published in English and German. Should the German translation differ from the English original, the wording of the English version shall prevail.