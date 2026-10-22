Bystronic Aktie

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WKN DE: A117LR / ISIN: CH0244017502

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22.10.2026 06:32:19

Bystronic maintains solid order intake and reports higher net sales

Bystronic AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Bystronic maintains solid order intake and reports higher net sales

22-Oct-2026 / 06:32 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Order intake remains at the solid level recorded in the second quarter
  • Strategic shift into growth markets providing positive results
  • EBIT for Q4 2026 is expected to be positive
  
 

 

KPIs

CHF million

9M 2026

9M 2025

in %

in % CER1
 

Order intake

527.4

467.5

12.8

17.3
 

Net sales

481.3

445.7

8.0

12.0
 

Order backlog

327.8

245.7

33.4

29.7

1 at constant exchange rates

 

  
             

Zurich, October 22, 2026 – Market conditions in Europe and the US stabilized in the third quarter.

Bystronic’s ongoing transformation into a full solutions partner is delivering tangible results, with higher order intake driven by integrated manufacturing solutions and contributions from attractive growth markets such as data centers and semiconductors.

 

For the first nine months of 2026, order intake amounted to CHF 527.4 million, an increase of 12.8%

compared with CHF 467.5 million in the prior-year period (17.3% at constant exchange rates;

organic: 4.9%).

 

Net sales reached CHF 481.3 million, compared with CHF 445.7 million in the first nine months of 2025 an 8.0% increase (12.0% at constant exchange rates; organic: -0.6%). The order backlog at the end of September was CHF 327.8 million.

 

Bystronic confirms its outlook for 2026. Following solid order intake and higher net sales in the third quarter, the company expects this momentum to continue into the fourth quarter. Full-year net sales are expected to exceed the prior-year level, supported by contributions from acquisitions and the strategic shift toward growth markets.

 

Higher sales volumes and operational improvements are expected to result in positive EBIT for Q4 2026. This improvement, however, is not expected to fully offset the weak first-quarter performance. Full-year profitability is therefore expected to remain below the 2025 level.

 

 

For queries

Chief Financial Officer
Javier Perez
Mobile +41 79 786 03 52
investor@bystronic.com

 

Media Relations
Michael Präger
Mobile +41 79 870 01 43
michael.praeger@bystronic.com

 

 

About Bystronic

 

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.

 

Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.

 

Disclaimer

 

This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic’s ability to control or predict precisely, including future market conditions, tariffs, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, suppliers and transport companies, and geopolitical developments. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise them as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

 

 

 

 

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bystronic AG
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 79 637 46 33
E-mail: investor@bystronic.com
Internet: ir.bystronic.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 529900OG85OX10GRW920
EQS News ID: 2419956

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419956  22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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