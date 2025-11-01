Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
01.11.2025 09:45:00
Can C3.ai Become the Next Palantir Technologies?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has been an incredible investment over the past few years. If you bought it at the start of 2023, you're up just over 3,000%. If you were slightly late to the party and bought at the start of 2024, you're up roughly 1,060%. If you ignored all sentiment about Palantir rising too far too fast and bought at the start of 2025, congratulations, you're up over 164%. There have been very few stocks that have outperformed Palantir over the past three years, but are starting to wonder if the run is nearing an end and are searching for Palantir alternatives.One alternative that some investors are taking a close look at is C3.ai (NYSE: AI). On the surface, its business model is quite similar to Palantir's, as it offers AI solutions to government and commercial clients alike. It also has a $2.5 billion market cap right now, which is smaller than Palantir's when its monster run began at the start of 2023. If C3.ai's stock takes off like Palantir's did, it could provide investors with life-changing returns.It would be a huge win if C3.ai could transform into the next Palantir, but can it?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
