Caterpillar Expands Existing Share Repurchase Program By $20 Bln

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Wednesday announced an additional $20 billion to its existing share repurchase program, which was launched in 2022.

Following the approval, the mining and construction equipment manufacturer could buy back up to $21.8 billion of its shares, the company added.

Also, Caterpillar announced a dividend of $1.41 per share to shareholders, to be payable on August 20.

Currently, Caterpillar's stock is trading at $330.53, up 1.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.