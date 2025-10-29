Caterpillar Aktie

Caterpillar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 11:34:04

Caterpillar Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.300 billion, or $4.88 per share. This compares with $2.464 billion, or $5.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.328 billion or $4.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $17.638 billion from $16.106 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.300 Bln. vs. $2.464 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.88 vs. $5.06 last year. -Revenue: $17.638 Bln vs. $16.106 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Nachrichten