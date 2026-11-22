Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie
WKN DE: A0ESP5 / ISIN: US1696561059
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22.11.2026 04:39:10
CAVA vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Comparing Revenue Trends Between Two Restaurant Giants
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) runs Mediterranean fasts-casual restaurants and sells food to grocery stores. It operates 500 locations, and opened its first Wisconsin restaurant, located in the city of Greenfield, on Oct. 28. It identified Madison, Wisconsin, as its next planned site for restaurant expansion in the state.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) oversees a chain of restaurants focusing on a limited menu of burritos and bowls made from fresh ingredients. It opened its first restaurant location in Seoul, South Korea on Sept. 2. It appointed Sabir Sami to its Board of Directors on Sept. 14.
Revenue represents the total money brought in by sales before any expenses are deducted. This metric helps investors measure a company's overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory..
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