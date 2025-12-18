Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Cembra app now also available to personal loan customers



Media release Zurich, 18 December 2025 – With the expansion of the Cembra app to include personal loans, the Bank continues to pursue its digital strategy. Customers now have secure and convenient access to all relevant information – anytime, anywhere. Cembra is continuously driving the digitalisation of its products and services forward. The focus is on developing the Cembra app into a multi-product tool with comprehensive service functionalities and high security standards.



In addition to credit cards and leasing, the app is now also available to personal loan customers. With the app, customers can conveniently view and manage their contracts, invoices, and payments. It provides access to product and contract details, current payment status, payment information for e-banking and annual interest statements. Customers can also update their contact information directly via the app. Moreover, supplementary insurance offers are made available.



Peter Schnellmann, Business Unit Leader Lending and member of Cembra’s Management Board: “The majority of our customers are now actively using digital services. Our goal is to offer them user-friendly, needs-based solutions that integrate seamlessly into their everyday lives and can be used securely and conveniently at any time. By expanding the Cembra app to include personal loans, we are creating tangible added value, such as easy access to all relevant information, greater transparency and an improved customer experience.” Contact Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications

+41 44 439 85 12, media@cembra.ch About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products.



Across the business lines Lending and Payments, Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 850 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.



Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.

