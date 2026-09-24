Cembra Money Bank Aktie

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WKN DE: A1W65V / ISIN: CH0225173167

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24.09.2026 07:00:13

Cembra plans new headquarters in Baden

Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cembra plans new headquarters in Baden

24.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 24 September 2026 – Cembra plans to relocate its headquarters from Zurich Altstetten to Baden. The new location offers a modern, future-oriented working environment that is ideally aligned with the bank’s needs and its strategic development. The move is expected to take place in autumn 2027.

The Konnex building complex, located in the former industrial district of Baden Nord, has been chosen as Cembra’s new headquarters. The site combines modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art building technology and energy-efficient operations. Its space and usage concept is designed to support today’s ways of working and fosters collaboration, flexibility and personal interaction. With its central location and excellent public transport connections, Konnex offers attractive conditions for employees and business partners.

Holger Laubenthal, CEO of Cembra: “Our aim is to create a working environment that reflects our company culture, our goals and the needs of our employees over the long term. Our new headquarters in Baden will provide the perfect foundation. We will continue to serve our customers across Switzerland through our five hubs and our partner network.”

Contacts  
Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications
+41 44 439 85 12, media@cembra.ch
   
Investor Relations: Cyrill Fischer, Head Investor Relations
+41 44 439 84 23, investor.relations@cembra.ch 

About Cembra
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products.

Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs around 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cembra Money Bank AG
20 Bändliweg
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 439 8111
Internet: https://www.cembra.ch
ISIN: CH0225173167
Valor: A1W65V
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 549300ZDHOETLAIVTE82
EQS News ID: 2404362

 
End of News EQS News Service

2404362  24.09.2026 CET/CEST

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