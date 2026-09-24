Cembra Money Bank Aktie
WKN DE: A1W65V / ISIN: CH0225173167
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24.09.2026 07:00:13
Cembra plans new headquarters in Baden
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Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, 24 September 2026 – Cembra plans to relocate its headquarters from Zurich Altstetten to Baden. The new location offers a modern, future-oriented working environment that is ideally aligned with the bank’s needs and its strategic development. The move is expected to take place in autumn 2027.
The Konnex building complex, located in the former industrial district of Baden Nord, has been chosen as Cembra’s new headquarters. The site combines modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art building technology and energy-efficient operations. Its space and usage concept is designed to support today’s ways of working and fosters collaboration, flexibility and personal interaction. With its central location and excellent public transport connections, Konnex offers attractive conditions for employees and business partners.
About Cembra
Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs around 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|549300ZDHOETLAIVTE82
|EQS News ID:
|2404362
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2404362 24.09.2026 CET/CEST
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