Cembra publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2024 and its Annual Report 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 21 March 2024 – Cembra published the agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting today. The Annual General Meeting 2024 will take place on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 at the Zurich Convention Center (Kongresshaus). The invitation can be accessed on the Cembra website. As announced on 15 March 2024, the Board of Directors proposes Sandra Hauser as new Board member. The members of the Board Jörg Behrens and Alex Finn have decided not to stand for re-election. All other Board members are running for re-election. Other motions include, for the first time, a vote on non-financial matters, an amendment to the articles of incorporation and the re-election of KPMG as external auditor for the fiscal year 2024. Following a formal tender process, the Board of Directors will recommend the appointment of PwC as the Group’s new external auditor for the 2025 financial year, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting 2025. The mandate of KPMG, the current external auditor since 2005, will end following the completion of the annual audit related to the 2024 financial year. Chairman Franco Morra said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our departing Board members Jörg Behrens and Alex Finn for their valuable contribution to the strategic direction, and particularly for the risk and audit oversight of the bank in the past years. We wish them all the best for their future endeavours. With Sandra Hauser, we are proposing a leading IT and technology manager with a high level of expertise and experience in the financial services sector. I would also like to extend my appreciation to our auditor KPMG for 20 years of valued and trusted professional services.”



Cembra also published its Annual Report 2023 today. The Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report, as well as the Business Review are available at www.cembra.ch/investors. Contacts Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications

+41 44 439 85 12, media@cembra.ch Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products.



Across our business lines Lending and Payments, we serve over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 900 people from over 40 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.



We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013.

Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor’s and is included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

