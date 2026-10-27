CenterPoint Energy Aktie

CenterPoint Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854566 / ISIN: US15189T1079

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27.10.2026 12:04:19

CenterPoint Energy Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, electric and gas utility CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 to a range of $1.90 to $1.92 per share from the prior forecast range of $1.89 to $1.91 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company initiated its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.07 to $2.09 per share.

The company also extended its expectation for adjusted earnings per share growth at the mid-to-high end of its 7 percent to 9 percent annual range through 2030.

CenterPoint also increased its 10-year capital investment plan by $4.0 billion from $66.7 billion to $70.7 billion and accelerated another $1.5 billion of investments into the first 5 years to support accelerating customer demand in the Greater Houston area. It also maintained its incremental capital investment opportunities of at least $10 billion through 2035.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CNP is trading on the NYSE at $41.49, up $0.27 or 0.66 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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CenterPoint Energy Inc. 37,50 2,32% CenterPoint Energy Inc.

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