Change in the Board of Directors

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Media information Media information (PDF) Basel, 2 December 2025 – Balz Halter, who has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2019 and Vice Chairman since 2021, has informed the company that he intends to take a new direction when he reaches the age of 65 in 2026 and will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors and Executive Board are saddened by this decision, and would like to thank him profusely for his valuable commitment. They are looking forward to working with him until the end of his tenure, and wish him all the best for the future. The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has started the search for a successor. We are looking for someone with an independent, entrepreneurial personality and a proven track record in strategic management and the realisation of construction and development projects. The chosen candidate will be put forward for election at the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026. Contacts Marco Feusi

www.hiag.com Company calendar 3 March 2026 Publication of Annual Report 2025 & Sustainability Report 2025 23 April 2026 Annual General Meeting

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio worth a total of around CHF 2.0 billion. HIAG's business model covers the entire property value chain of portfolio/asset management, site development and transaction management. We invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties in economically strong Swiss regions, expand the portfolio through development projects and acquisitions, and thus secure stable rental income and a growing dividend base. The transaction business offers attractive potential for profit, and enables effective capital recycling. With this business model, HIAG offers holistic living spaces of the future at its sites for both people and companies, thereby creating economic, ecological and social added value. Disclaimer

