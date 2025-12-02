HIAG Immobilien Aktie
WKN DE: A113S6 / ISIN: CH0239518779
|
02.12.2025 19:00:15
Change in the Board of Directors
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Media information
Basel, 2 December 2025 – Balz Halter, who has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2019 and Vice Chairman since 2021, has informed the company that he intends to take a new direction when he reaches the age of 65 in 2026 and will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
The Board of Directors and Executive Board are saddened by this decision, and would like to thank him profusely for his valuable commitment. They are looking forward to working with him until the end of his tenure, and wish him all the best for the future.
The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has started the search for a successor. We are looking for someone with an independent, entrepreneurial personality and a proven track record in strategic management and the realisation of construction and development projects. The chosen candidate will be put forward for election at the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026.
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2239262
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2239262 02-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!