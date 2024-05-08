|
08.05.2024 07:00:12
Change to Group Management
|
Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Personnel
Arbon, 8 May 2024 – Following Arbonia’s decision to accept the offer to sell the Climate Division and focus on the doors business, Group Management will be reorganised after the closing of the transaction.
Daniel Wüest joined Arbonia in April 2019 after already having supported Arbonia for many years in his previous work. In his role as Group CFO, Daniel Wüest has accompanied various essential projects in the transformation of Arbonia, consisting of numerous acquisitions (incl. Cicsa, Termovent, GVG) on the one hand and the sale of the Windows Division as well as the Climate Division on the other.
Alexander von Witzleben, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arbonia: “I would like to thank Daniel Wüest in the name of the entire Board of Directors and Group Management. As Group CFO, Daniel Wüest has helped to shape Arbonia’s transformation and secured its financing. With his extensive expert knowledge, his experience, and his goal-oriented attitude, he has also greatly supported the final step in focussing on the doors business. We thank him for his excellent cooperation and look forward to relying on his expertise and his dedication until the conclusion of the Climate Division sales process. At the same time, we wish him all the best for his career.”
Further details on the organisation and management of Arbonia when it will focus on the doors business will be made known on Capital Markets Day in Autumn 2024 at the latest. Daniel Wüest will continue to closely accompany the closing of the Climate Division sale as well as the associated capital repayment measures until the end of September 2024.
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Arbonia AG
|Amriswilerstrasse 50
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 447 41 41
|E-mail:
|holding@arbonia.com
|Internet:
|www.arbonia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0110240600
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1898155
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1898155 08-May-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arbonia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Change to Group Management (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Änderung in der Konzernleitung (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|SPI-Titel Arbonia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Arbonia-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|SPI-Titel Arbonia-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Arbonia-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|SPI-Papier Arbonia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Arbonia von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Generalversammlung der Arbonia AG genehmigt alle Anträge (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Zürich: SPI präsentiert sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Arbonia AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arbonia AG
|11,62
|0,35%