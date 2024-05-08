08.05.2024 07:00:12

Change to Group Management

Change to Group Management

Arbon, 8 May 2024 – Following Arbonia's decision to accept the offer to sell the Climate Division and focus on the doors business, Group Management will be reorganised after the closing of the transaction.
In this connection, Daniel Wüest has decided to step down from his position as Group CFO after the sale of the Climate Division in order to take on a new professional challenge outside of Arbonia.

Daniel Wüest joined Arbonia in April 2019 after already having supported Arbonia for many years in his previous work. In his role as Group CFO, Daniel Wüest has accompanied various essential projects in the transformation of Arbonia, consisting of numerous acquisitions (incl. Cicsa, Termovent, GVG) on the one hand and the sale of the Windows Division as well as the Climate Division on the other.
Daniel Wüest was furthermore responsible for expanding internal and external financial reporting and performance measurement, for balance sheet management as well as sustainability reporting (incl. introduction of sustainability goals for compensation) and establishing them in the Group.

Alexander von Witzleben, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arbonia: “I would like to thank Daniel Wüest in the name of the entire Board of Directors and Group Management. As Group CFO, Daniel Wüest has helped to shape Arbonia’s transformation and secured its financing. With his extensive expert knowledge, his experience, and his goal-oriented attitude, he has also greatly supported the final step in focussing on the doors business. We thank him for his excellent cooperation and look forward to relying on his expertise and his dedication until the conclusion of the Climate Division sales process. At the same time, we wish him all the best for his career.”

Further details on the organisation and management of Arbonia when it will focus on the doors business will be made known on Capital Markets Day in Autumn 2024 at the latest. Daniel Wüest will continue to closely accompany the closing of the Climate Division sale as well as the associated capital repayment measures until the end of September 2024.

Contact
Fabienne Zürcher
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T +41 71 447 45 54
fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com


Arbonia AG
Amriswilerstrasse 50
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 447 41 41
E-mail: holding@arbonia.com
Internet: www.arbonia.com
