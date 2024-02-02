02.02.2024 13:03:30

Charter Communications, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.06 billion, or $7.07 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $7.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $13.71 billion from $13.67 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.06 Bln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.07 vs. $7.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $8.68 -Revenue (Q4): $13.71 Bln vs. $13.67 Bln last year.

