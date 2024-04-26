|
26.04.2024 13:14:25
Charter Communications, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.11 billion, or $7.55 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $6.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $13.68 billion from $13.65 billion last year.
Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.11 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.55 vs. $6.65 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $13.68 Bln vs. $13.65 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Charter Inc (A) (Charter Communications)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.24
|S&P 500-Titel Charter A-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Charter A von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Ausblick: Charter A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: Zum Start Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
12.04.24
|S&P 500-Titel Charter A-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Charter A-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Charter A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)