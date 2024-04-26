26.04.2024 13:14:25

Charter Communications, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.11 billion, or $7.55 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $6.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $13.68 billion from $13.65 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.11 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.55 vs. $6.65 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $13.68 Bln vs. $13.65 Bln last year.

