Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) announced a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $197.4 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $2.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $627.4 million from $588.7 million last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $197.4 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.74 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $627.4 Mln vs. $588.7 Mln last year.