Cicor receives awards for two major defence programmes

Bronschhofen, 9 November 2026 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has secured two multi-year defence programmes, including one from a new customer, further strengthening Cicor's position in the European aerospace and defence (A&D) market. The company has also completed the acquisition of the manufacturing site in Malaysia and entered into the strategic supply agreement with EDMI.

Cicor has been awarded two major multi-year defence programmes, including one from a new customer. Based on current program expectations, the two awards are anticipated to generate revenues of close to CHF 20 million already in 2027. Manufacturing for the newly awarded programmes will take place at Cicor's facilities in France and the United Kingdom.

Together with previously announced contract awards, these new programmes mark further progress in strengthening Cicor's position in the French A&D market while extending market leadership in the United Kingdom. The new awards together, with a book to bill rate of 1.17 for the first 9 months of 2026, provide a solid foundation for organic growth in 2027.

Acquisition of Malaysian manufacturing site completed

In parallel, Cicor has completed the acquisition of the Cicor Senai site in Johor, Malaysia, and entered into the previously announced strategic supply agreement with EDMI, which is expected to contribute annual revenue of more than USD 50 million. The completion of the transaction marks a further step in the development of Cicor's manufacturing footprint in Southeast Asia and highlights the value of Cicor's multi-geography manufacturing footprint in supporting international customers across markets. Following planned investments, the Senai facility in Malaysia is intended to become an integral part of Cicor's global manufacturing network.

“Two multi-year defence programmes, one of them with a new customer, confirm that our focus on the European Aerospace and Defence market is working. With the completion of the Senai acquisition, we add a manufacturing site in Southeast Asia that will serve our customers worldwide”, says Alexander Hagemann, Cicor Group CEO.