Cicor Technologies Aktie

Cicor Technologies ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913744 / ISIN: CH0008702190

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.11.2026 07:00:03

Cicor receives awards for two major defence programmes

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Cicor receives awards for two major defence programmes

09.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

Bronschhofen, 9 November 2026 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has secured two multi-year defence programmes, including one from a new customer, further strengthening Cicor's position in the European aerospace and defence (A&D) market. The company has also completed the acquisition of the manufacturing site in Malaysia and entered into the strategic supply agreement with EDMI.

Cicor has been awarded two major multi-year defence programmes, including one from a new customer. Based on current program expectations, the two awards are anticipated to generate revenues of close to CHF 20 million already in 2027. Manufacturing for the newly awarded programmes will take place at Cicor's facilities in France and the United Kingdom. 

Together with previously announced contract awards, these new programmes mark further progress in strengthening Cicor's position in the French A&D market while extending market leadership in the United Kingdom. The new awards together, with a book to bill rate of 1.17 for the first 9 months of 2026, provide a solid foundation for organic growth in 2027.

Acquisition of Malaysian manufacturing site completed

In parallel, Cicor has completed the acquisition of the Cicor Senai site in Johor, Malaysia, and entered into the previously announced strategic supply agreement with EDMI, which is expected to contribute annual revenue of more than USD 50 million. The completion of the transaction marks a further step in the development of Cicor's manufacturing footprint in Southeast Asia and highlights the value of Cicor's multi-geography manufacturing footprint in supporting international customers across markets. Following planned investments, the Senai facility in Malaysia is intended to become an integral part of Cicor's global manufacturing network.

“Two multi-year defence programmes, one of them with a new customer, confirm that our focus on the European Aerospace and Defence market is working. With the completion of the Senai acquisition, we add a manufacturing site in Southeast Asia that will serve our customers worldwide”, says Alexander Hagemann, Cicor Group CEO.

Contact
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
CH-9552 Bronschhofen


Media Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com


Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: investor@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,800 employees in 14 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2430404

 
End of News EQS News Service

2430404  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cicor Technologies Ltd. 146,80 1,80% Cicor Technologies Ltd.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX startet fester, DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht zum Wochenstart an, während der deutsche Leitindex auf der Stelle tritt. Die Börsen in Asien legen am Montag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen