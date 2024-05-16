|
16.05.2024 22:45:00
Cirrus Logic Announces CFO Transition
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Venk Nathamuni, effective May 24, 2024, to pursue an opportunity outside the semiconductor industry. To facilitate a seamless transition while a search is conducted for a new CFO, the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Ulf Habermann, Principal Accounting Officer, as interim CFO effective upon Mr. Nathamuni’s departure. During Mr. Habermann’s 22-year career at Cirrus Logic, he has held various roles in the finance organization, including Controller, Treasurer, and Vice President of Finance. Mr. Habermann will continue to serve as Principal Accounting Officer.
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516373534/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cirrus Logic Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cirrus Logic Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cirrus Logic Inc.
|101,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.