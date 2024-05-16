Cirrus Logic Announces CFO Transition

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Venk Nathamuni, effective May 24, 2024, to pursue an opportunity outside the semiconductor industry. To facilitate a seamless transition while a search is conducted for a new CFO, the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Ulf Habermann, Principal Accounting Officer, as interim CFO effective upon Mr. Nathamuni’s departure. During Mr. Habermann’s 22-year career at Cirrus Logic, he has held various roles in the finance organization, including Controller, Treasurer, and Vice President of Finance. Mr. Habermann will continue to serve as Principal Accounting Officer.

