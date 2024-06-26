CME Group, Google Cloud To Build Chicago Area Private Cloud Region - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CME Group and Google Cloud announced plans to build a private Google Cloud region, and a co-location facility, in Aurora, Illinois. Construction of the private Google Cloud region in Aurora is scheduled to begin in the current year. CME Group expects to provide clients with at least 18 months advance notice before CME Group markets move to the platform.

The private Google Cloud region will host Google Cloud's specialized platform designed to support global trading of CME Group's futures and options markets, and offer derivatives traders cloud-based, ultra-low-latency networking, and high-performance computing. CME Group said the new specialized platform will enable a number of benefits for its clients, including expanded flexibility, strengthened operational efficiencies, and increased access to cloud services, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

CME Group CEO Terry Duffy said: "Located within close proximity to our current data center campus, and with disaster recovery facilities in Dallas, Texas, Google Cloud's new specialized platform will extend the benefits we can provide to our clients through next-generation cloud technology, expanded access and efficiencies, a broader range of customized connectivity options, and faster product development, with minimal disruption to their current operations."