Comcast Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.332 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $3.629 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.125 billion or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $31.198 billion from $32.070 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.332 Bln. vs. $3.629 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $31.198 Bln vs. $32.070 Bln last year.