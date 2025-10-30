Comcast Aktie

Comcast für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 12:10:40

Comcast Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.332 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $3.629 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.125 billion or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $31.198 billion from $32.070 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.332 Bln. vs. $3.629 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $31.198 Bln vs. $32.070 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)mehr Nachrichten