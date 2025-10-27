Comcast Aktie
WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019
|
27.10.2025 15:52:55
Comcast Expands NOW TV Latino With 100+ Channels
(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), Monday announced that NOW TV Latino just got better with the addition of Univision, ViX Premium with Ads and over 100 more streaming channels.
With these additions, Xfinity Internet customers can enjoy over 200 live streaming channels, with over 45 Spanish-language channels for every member of the family.
The company added that customers can avail NOW TV Latino for just $10/month till November 11. After that, the price will increase to $15/month to reflect the expanded content and value.
Additionally, customers can get ViX Premium with Ads at $5.99/month value, and Peacock Premium at $10.99/month value included at no extra cost.
Currently, Comcast's stock is trading at $29.49, up 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)mehr Nachrichten
|
07:01
|Ausblick: Comcast stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Comcast-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Comcast von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|Handel in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25