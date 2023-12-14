Connection Launches Helix Center for Applied AI and Robotics

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce the company has launched the Helix Center for Applied AI and Robotics. Helix brings together industry-leading experts, resources, and support designed to help organizations of all sizes realize the benefits of artificial intelligence and automation.

Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection said, "Artificial intelligence offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity for organizations to achieve rapid productivity and efficiency gains. As a trusted technology provider, it’s our job to help customers sort through the noise and adopt new technologies with confidence and clarity. The Helix Center for Applied AI and Robotics provides the guidance, tools, and support customers need to unravel the complexity and confusion around AI—and properly identify, understand, and access its true potential for their unique environments and business needs.”

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Connection and Head of the company’s Helix Center for Applied AI and Robotics said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Helix Center for Applied AI and Robotics, a pivotal milestone that underscores our unwavering commitment to driving transformative change in the AI landscape. At Connection, we recognize the profound impact of AI and the potential it represents for businesses and industries, and our Helix Center stands as a testament to our dedication in delivering against this promise. Our mission is clear: to create exceptional AI value outcomes for our customers. With a relentless focus on innovation, and in alignment with our partners, the Helix Center will deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to the market, thereby solidifying our position at the forefront of this technological revolution.

"Our strategic approach involves a keen focus on key verticals, allowing us to tailor AI solutions that align with specific industry demands. Beyond technology, our commitment to advisory excellence remains paramount. We believe in equipping our customers with the insights and guidance needed to make informed strategic decisions and achieve the most favorable outcomes.

"The Helix Center isn't just about technology—it's about catalyzing growth, inspiring innovation, and elevating the success stories of our clients and partners. We look forward to embarking on this journey of innovation together, shaping the AI landscape and ushering in a new era of possibilities.”

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

