Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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25.11.2026 06:00:02
Costco Hasn't Split Its Stock Since 2000. Here's Why 2027 Could Be the Year.
Forward stock splits receive a lot of attention from investors. It might be because this move reminds shareholders how well the business has performed in the past. And it's a signal of confidence from the management team that executives are optimistic about the future. Investor psychology gets a boost.
If we focus just on the fundamentals, nothing really changes. Operations resume as normal. The same employees sell the same products and services to the same customers. It's business as usual.
The data is still worth highlighting. According to Bank of America and Bloomberg, companies that undergo a forward stock split see their share prices rise an average of 25% over the subsequent 12 months. Naturally, investors try to figure out who the next big candidates are, so they can potentially capture sizable gains in their portfolios.
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|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|996,30
|0,16%
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