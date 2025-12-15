Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
|
15.12.2025 01:00:00
Costing Analyst (Queretaro, MX, 76246)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...Key ResponsibilitiesAnalyze and monitor production costs, material usage, labor, and overhead for accuracy and efficiency.Prepare detailed cost reports and variance analyses for management review.Assist in the preparation and maintenance of standard costs, updating as needed to reflect actual performance and market trends.Collaborate with operations, procurement, and finance teams to identify cost-saving opportunities and process improvements.Support the budgeting and forecasting process by providing cost projections and scenario analyses.Conduct periodic inventory analysis and reconciliations, ensuring accurate valuation of raw materials, work-in-process, and finished goods.Ensure compliance with internal controls, company policies, and external regulations related to cost accounting and reporting.Participate in annual physical inventory counts and related audits.QualificationsBachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field.2+ years of experience in cost analysis or cost accounting in a manufacturing environment, preferably in Mexico.Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.Proficient in Microsoft Excel and experience with ERP systems (e.g., SAP, Oracle, or similar).Understanding of Mexican financial regulations and accounting standards is highly desirable.Experience with a maquiladora and/or IMMEX registered company is a plusExcellent organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills.Fluency in Spanish and advanced English is required.Work EnvironmentThis role is based at our manufacturing facility in Queretaro and may require occasional travel to other sites or headquarters. The position involves working closely with cross-functional teams in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. The position will report to the Head of Finance in Queretaro. Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.
